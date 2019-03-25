RED 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $26,773.00 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last seven days, RED has traded 1% higher against the dollar. RED has a market capitalization of $870,313.00 and $26,773.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RED token can now be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, Gate.io and Bibox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.47 or 0.01501758 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00018115 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00001462 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00001657 BTC.

About RED

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Gate.io and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

