Recro Pharma (REPH) Trading Down 34%

Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) shares were down 34% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.53 and last traded at $6.41. Approximately 3,426,299 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,295% from the average daily volume of 245,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on REPH shares. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Recro Pharma in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Recro Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price target on shares of Recro Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Recro Pharma in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $213.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $17.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.01 million. Recro Pharma had a negative net margin of 103.07% and a negative return on equity of 472.58%. Analysts predict that Recro Pharma Inc will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REPH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 1,361.1% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,128 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 176,184 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 26.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 480,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 99,200 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 21.0% during the third quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 473,484 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 82,177 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,154,815 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,199,000 after purchasing an additional 62,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 28.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 220,965 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 48,297 shares during the last quarter. 55.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recro Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:REPH)

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

