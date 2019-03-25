Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALXN) in the last few weeks:

3/21/2019 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock.

3/21/2019 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/15/2019 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/13/2019 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.

3/7/2019 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/1/2019 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/22/2019 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2019 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/12/2019 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2019 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Alexion topped earnings and sales estimates in the fourth quarter of 2018. Alexion's blockbuster drug, Soliris continues to perform well. The FDA approval for the generalized myasthenia gravis indication has boosted sales significantly. Meanwhile, Strensiq and Kanuma are doing well and likely to drive revenues. The company recently obtained FDA nod for long-acting C5 complement inhibitor, Ultomiris for the treatment of adults with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH). The approval will strengthen Alexion's PNH franchise and boost sales. The company has been quite active on the acquisition front in a bid to diversify its portfolio and reduce dependence on Soliris. Alexion acquired Wilson Therapeutics and Syntimmune in 2018. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. However, pricing is likely to impact sales.”

2/7/2019 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

ALXN stock opened at $130.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $92.56 and a one year high of $140.77.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.54. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 2,000 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at $632,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ludwig Hantson sold 3,244 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total transaction of $310,937.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,488 shares of company stock worth $873,875. Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALXN. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 851.9% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

