Realogy Holdings Corp (RLGY) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,326 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Realogy were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLGY. Tikehau Investment Management raised its position in shares of Realogy by 8.4% during the third quarter. Tikehau Investment Management now owns 378,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Realogy by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,614,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,695,000 after buying an additional 96,402 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Realogy by 15.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Realogy by 396.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 56,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Realogy by 59.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 20,547 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:RLGY opened at $11.80 on Monday. Realogy Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $28.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.36.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). Realogy had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Realogy Holdings Corp will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realogy declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $175.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Realogy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RLGY. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Realogy in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Realogy in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Realogy from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Realogy to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.04.

Realogy Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

