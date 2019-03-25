RDI Reit (RDI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $126.50

RDI Reit PLC (LON:RDI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 126.50 ($1.65) and last traded at GBX 127.38 ($1.66), with a volume of 114768 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130.06 ($1.70).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RDI. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RDI Reit in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on RDI Reit from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on RDI Reit from GBX 41 ($0.54) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th.

The company has a market cap of $484.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.85, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

RDI is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (UK-REIT) committed to becoming the UK's leading income focused REIT. The Company's income-led business model and strategic priorities are designed to offer shareholders superior, sustainable and growing income returns, with a target growth in underlying earnings per share of 3%-5% across the medium term.

