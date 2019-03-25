Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 59,959 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (RZG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG) by 89.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,959 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.28% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RZG. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $201,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $111.48 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $139.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.2107 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

