Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $786,000 Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,028 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of The West increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 177,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 93,360 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 346.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 94,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 73,556 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 90,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,698,000.

Shares of PDN opened at $29.72 on Monday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $35.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0476 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

