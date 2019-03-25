Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 11,136 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 65.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,022 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 41,586,457 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,246,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,806,114 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,133,049,000 after buying an additional 182,088 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,497,949 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $686,151,000 after buying an additional 1,142,679 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,787,788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $182,659,000 after buying an additional 85,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,203,614 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $155,938,000 after buying an additional 44,627 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $26.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.84. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $30.80.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The network equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 12.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 55.88%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JNPR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $27.00 price objective on Juniper Networks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded Juniper Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Juniper Networks to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

In related news, EVP Bikash Koley sold 7,101 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $177,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 10,700 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $279,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,033 shares of company stock worth $698,957 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

