Raymond James & Associates Trims Holdings in Entegris Inc (ENTG)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Entegris were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 5,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period.

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 37,167 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $1,272,598.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,394.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 32,977 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $1,156,833.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,176,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,508 shares of company stock worth $3,019,111. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $34.64 on Monday. Entegris Inc has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $40.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.32.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Entegris had a return on equity of 25.86% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $401.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entegris Inc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENTG. ValuEngine upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Entegris in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Entegris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.14.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

