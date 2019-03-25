Raymond James & Associates Grows Holdings in AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (WAAS)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.40% of AquaVenture worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WAAS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AquaVenture by 9.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 642,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,604,000 after buying an additional 57,978 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AquaVenture by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 449,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AquaVenture by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in AquaVenture by 9.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 642,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,604,000 after buying an additional 57,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its holdings in AquaVenture by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 109,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 44,268 shares during the last quarter. 34.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on WAAS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AquaVenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AquaVenture from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of AquaVenture to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of AquaVenture from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

NYSE WAAS opened at $18.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.12. AquaVenture Holdings Ltd has a 1 year low of $11.83 and a 1 year high of $23.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.35 and a beta of 0.81.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). AquaVenture had a negative net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $41.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AquaVenture Holdings Ltd will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AquaVenture Company Profile

AquaVenture Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of water purification services. It operates through Seven Seas Water and Quench segments. The Seven Seas Water segment delivers treated bulk water to governmental, municipal, industrial, and hospitality customers. The Quench segment focuses in the rental and servicing of POU water filtration systems and related equipment, such as ice and sparkling water machines, and from the contracted maintenance of customer-owned equipment.

