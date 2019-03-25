Ragnarok Market Cap Reaches $3,439.00 (RAGNA)

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last week, Ragnarok has traded 32.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ragnarok coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex. Ragnarok has a total market capitalization of $3,439.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ragnarok alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00415021 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025399 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002588 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.39 or 0.01622516 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00226065 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005115 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Ragnarok Profile

Ragnarok’s total supply is 11,299,121 coins and its circulating supply is 5,415,487 coins. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ragnarok’s official website is ragnaproject.io

Buying and Selling Ragnarok

Ragnarok can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ragnarok should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ragnarok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ragnarok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ragnarok and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.