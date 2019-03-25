RA Medical Systems Inc’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NYSE:RMED)

RA Medical Systems’ (NYSE:RMED) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, March 26th. RA Medical Systems had issued 3,900,000 shares in its public offering on September 27th. The total size of the offering was $66,300,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

RMED has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RA Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of RA Medical Systems to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of RA Medical Systems from $21.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. RA Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Get RA Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of RMED stock opened at $3.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.12 million and a PE ratio of -1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 11.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. RA Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 million. On average, research analysts predict that RA Medical Systems will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RA Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $703,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RA Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $2,748,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RA Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of RA Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $5,658,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RA Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $1,856,000. 31.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “RA Medical Systems Inc’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NYSE:RMED)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/ra-medical-systems-incs-lock-up-period-will-expire-tomorrow-nysermed.html.

About RA Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

Featured Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for RA Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RA Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.