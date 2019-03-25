Qurate Retail Inc Series A (QRTEA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.75

Shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.75 and last traded at $16.69, with a volume of 121715 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.02.

Several research firms have issued reports on QRTEA. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qurate Retail Inc Series A currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

Get Qurate Retail Inc Series A alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.19). Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Qurate Retail Inc Series A’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 35.3% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 52,572,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,632,000 after acquiring an additional 13,722,089 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 7.8% in the third quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 11,479,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,964,000 after acquiring an additional 826,293 shares in the last quarter. Makaira Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 7,162,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,814,000 after acquiring an additional 408,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,078,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,170,000 after acquiring an additional 49,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 1.6% in the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,171,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,859,000 after acquiring an additional 79,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Qurate Retail Inc Series A (QRTEA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.75” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/qurate-retail-inc-series-a-qrtea-sets-new-12-month-low-at-16-75.html.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. It markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 374 million households worldwide each day.

Featured Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.