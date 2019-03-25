Quixant (QXT) Price Target Cut to GBX 400

Quixant (LON:QXT) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 400 ($5.23) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on QXT. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quixant in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Quixant in a research note on Monday, February 11th.

Get Quixant alerts:

Quixant stock traded down GBX 31 ($0.41) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 301.50 ($3.94). 59,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,946. The company has a market capitalization of $200.06 million and a PE ratio of 18.61. Quixant has a fifty-two week low of GBX 275 ($3.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 490 ($6.40). The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.82.

Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of PC based gaming platforms and display solutions for the gaming and slot machine industry worldwide. It also designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming monitors, such as floating and standard gaming monitors, and button decks.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Quixant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quixant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.