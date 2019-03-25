Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) Holdings Boosted by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 544 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DGX opened at $89.24 on Monday. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 1 year low of $78.95 and a 1 year high of $116.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Quest Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Mizuho set a $106.00 price objective on Quest Diagnostics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $91.00 target price on Quest Diagnostics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.24.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $29,645.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,715,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Everett Cunningham sold 1,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.64, for a total value of $129,613.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,444,373.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,724 shares of company stock valued at $1,199,363 over the last ninety days. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services.

