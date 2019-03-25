Quanta Utility Token Market Capitalization Hits $3.12 Million (QNTU)

Quanta Utility Token (CURRENCY:QNTU) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. In the last week, Quanta Utility Token has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar. Quanta Utility Token has a market capitalization of $3.12 million and approximately $23,427.00 worth of Quanta Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quanta Utility Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bit-Z and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quanta Utility Token alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $730.46 or 0.18174150 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00062348 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000400 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000207 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00001371 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Quanta Utility Token Token Profile

Quanta Utility Token (QNTU) is a token. It was first traded on April 5th, 2018. Quanta Utility Token’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,279,582,414 tokens. Quanta Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @quantaplc . The Reddit community for Quanta Utility Token is /r/quanta . The official website for Quanta Utility Token is www.quantaplc.im

Quanta Utility Token Token Trading

Quanta Utility Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quanta Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quanta Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quanta Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quanta Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quanta Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.