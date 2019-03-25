QTS Realty Trust (QTS) versus Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (RPT) Head-To-Head Comparison

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) and Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

98.1% of QTS Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of QTS Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares QTS Realty Trust and Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QTS Realty Trust -0.99% -0.42% -0.17% Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust 6.76% 2.30% 0.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for QTS Realty Trust and Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QTS Realty Trust 0 3 6 0 2.67 Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust 1 2 1 0 2.00

QTS Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $45.71, suggesting a potential upside of 3.10%. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust has a consensus target price of $12.75, suggesting a potential upside of 10.29%. Given Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust is more favorable than QTS Realty Trust.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares QTS Realty Trust and Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QTS Realty Trust $450.52 million 5.42 -$4.46 million $2.60 17.05 Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust $260.62 million 3.56 $17.62 million $1.35 8.56

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than QTS Realty Trust. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QTS Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

QTS Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. QTS Realty Trust pays out 67.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust pays out 65.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. QTS Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

QTS Realty Trust has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

QTS Realty Trust beats Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. QTS owns, operates or manages 25 data centers and supports more than 1,100 Core customers primarily in North America.

About Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT. As of September 30, 2018, the Company's portfolio consisted of 57 shopping centers (including 1 shopping center owned through a joint venture) representing 13.8 million square feet. As of September 30, 2018, the Company's aggregate portfolio was 94.2% leased.

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.