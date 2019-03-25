QS Investors LLC Cuts Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (CINF)

QS Investors LLC cut its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,645,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,355,324,000 after acquiring an additional 215,956 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,530,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,047,524,000 after acquiring an additional 598,513 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 8.3% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,932,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $455,641,000 after acquiring an additional 456,964 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 11.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,334,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $256,108,000 after acquiring an additional 354,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,228,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,245,000 after acquiring an additional 208,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.48 per share, with a total value of $30,003.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Friday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $84.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $66.33 and a 12 month high of $87.46.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was down 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.87%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

