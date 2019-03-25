QS Investors LLC Buys New Holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S (HCM)

QS Investors LLC bought a new position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the fourth quarter worth $72,560,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,064,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 47.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 447,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,405,000 after buying an additional 143,765 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 639.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 99,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,785,000. 16.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUTCHISON CHINA/S stock opened at $28.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.14 and a beta of 1.08. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $39.68.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HCM shares. BidaskClub cut HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.82 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HUTCHISON CHINA/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.82.

HUTCHISON CHINA/S Company Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals and healthcare products primarily in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

