Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S Raised by Analyst (ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) – Equities researchers at Svb Leerink lifted their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 21st. Svb Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.01) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.07). Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($4.36) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($5.07) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($4.25) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Leerink Swann upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Wedbush set a $81.00 price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $85.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.67.

ASND opened at $119.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 0.91. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $53.21 and a 52 week high of $131.76.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,203,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $263,333,000 after acquiring an additional 50,984 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 46,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Finally, Partner Fund Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $1,724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

