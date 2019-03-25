Pyxis Tankers (PXS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. They currently have $1.50 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pyxis Tankers Inc. provides marine transportation. The Company offers transporting refined petroleum products such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, fuel oil as well as other liquid bulk items, including organic chemicals. Pyxis Tankers Inc. is based in Maroussi, Greece. “

Shares of Pyxis Tankers stock opened at $1.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of -1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Pyxis Tankers has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $3.70.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 22.10% and a negative net margin of 28.86%. The company had revenue of $7.48 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pyxis Tankers will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

