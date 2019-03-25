PureVidz Market Capitalization Reaches $45,226.00 (VIDZ)

PureVidz (CURRENCY:VIDZ) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 25th. Over the last week, PureVidz has traded 48.9% higher against the US dollar. PureVidz has a total market cap of $45,226.00 and $0.00 worth of PureVidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PureVidz coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00001613 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PureVidz Coin Profile

PureVidz is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on November 29th, 2016. PureVidz’s total supply is 125,279,775 coins. PureVidz’s official Twitter account is @PureVidz . The official website for PureVidz is purevidz.net

PureVidz Coin Trading

PureVidz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PureVidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PureVidz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PureVidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

