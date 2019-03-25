Publicis Groupe (PUBGY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Publicis Groupe S.A. is a global advertising and communications organization, offering a range of services to companies in 100 countries, with a particular strength in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and North America. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Publicis Groupe from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank cut Publicis Groupe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Pivotal Research raised Publicis Groupe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Publicis Groupe from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

OTCMKTS PUBGY opened at $13.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.61. Publicis Groupe has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $18.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Publicis Groupe Company Profile

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services worldwide. The company offers creative solutions, including advertising, interactive communications and digital marketing, direct marketing and customer relationship management, sales promotion and point-of-sale marketing, public relations, corporate and financial communications, and events communication services.

