Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Boosts Stake in United Technologies Co. (UTX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,555 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $15,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UTX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in United Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,240,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,282,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,947 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in United Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 59,240,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,282,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,947 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in United Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,687,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,667,179,000 after acquiring an additional 347,202 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in United Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,833,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,751,597,000 after acquiring an additional 372,456 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in United Technologies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,431,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,738,025,000 after acquiring an additional 649,983 shares during the period. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UTX. Wolfe Research set a $147.00 price target on United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $148.00 price target on United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on United Technologies from $167.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.08.

NYSE UTX opened at $125.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $100.48 and a 12-month high of $144.15. The company has a market cap of $107.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.42. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.63%.

In other United Technologies news, VP Akhil Johri sold 3,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total transaction of $412,452.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,083,948.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 9,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total value of $1,145,934.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,243,888.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,770 shares of company stock worth $12,153,044 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Boosts Stake in United Technologies Co. (UTX)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/public-employees-retirement-association-of-colorado-boosts-stake-in-united-technologies-co-utx.html.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.