Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 1,370 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,072 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of Dycom Industries worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DY. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 40,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DY. Stephens reduced their price target on Dycom Industries from $130.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Dycom Industries from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Dycom Industries from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Dycom Industries from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Dycom Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.80.

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $46.94 on Monday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.78 and a 1 year high of $117.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $748.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States and Canada. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

