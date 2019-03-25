Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 452,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,876 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.11% of Prudential Financial worth $41,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Garland Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Stephen Pelletier sold 6,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.14, for a total value of $614,922.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas C. Silitch sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $1,238,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,298,777 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PRU traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.56. 299,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,266,240. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.44. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $75.61 and a 12 month high of $108.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $17.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.03 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 7.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 19th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.22%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PRU shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.19.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

