Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stake in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 153.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 514,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,340 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 11.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 111,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 11,149 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 1.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 692,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 12,145 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBR opened at $3.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.29. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $8.86.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.38). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 21.03% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $782.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Nabors Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.17%.

NBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nabors Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Cowen downgraded Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Raymond James downgraded Nabors Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Nabors Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

