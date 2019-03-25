Provention Bio (PRVB) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage presently has a $2.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.34% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $2.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.08 million and a P/E ratio of -2.00. Provention Bio has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $8.00.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts predict that Provention Bio will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new stake in Provention Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,859,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Provention Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,859,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Provention Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Provention Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Provention Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

