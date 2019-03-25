PROUD Money (PROUD) Price Tops $0.0119 on Major Exchanges

PROUD Money (CURRENCY:PROUD) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 25th. PROUD Money has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $19.00 worth of PROUD Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PROUD Money has traded up 84.7% against the U.S. dollar. One PROUD Money coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000300 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Cryptopia.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PROUD Money

PROUD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2016. PROUD Money’s total supply is 5,711,511,682 coins. PROUD Money’s official Twitter account is @PROUDmoneyWorld . PROUD Money’s official website is www.proud.money

Buying and Selling PROUD Money

PROUD Money can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PROUD Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PROUD Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PROUD Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

