Proton Token (PTT) Price Down 5.3% Over Last Week

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One Proton Token token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, BitForex, DDEX and LBank. Over the last week, Proton Token has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. Proton Token has a market cap of $325,896.00 and $136,491.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00415021 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025399 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002588 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.39 or 0.01622516 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00226065 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005115 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Proton Token Profile

Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,393,756,400 tokens. The official website for Proton Token is www.proton.global . Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global

Proton Token Token Trading

Proton Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, DDEX, BCEX, FCoin, LBank and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

