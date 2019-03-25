Protalix Biotherapeutics (PLX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Protalix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins expressed through its proprietary plant cell-based expression system, ProCellEx(R). Protalix’s unique expression system presents a proprietary method for developing recombinant proteins in a cost-effective, industrial-scale manner. Protalix’s first product manufactured by ProCellEx, taliglucerase alfa, was approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in May 2012 and, subsequently, by the regulatory authorities of other countries. Protalix has licensed to Pfizer Inc. the worldwide development and commercialization rights for taliglucerase alfa, excluding Brazil, where Protalix retains full rights. “

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th.

NYSEAMERICAN PLX opened at $0.46 on Thursday. Protalix Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $0.83.

Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $27.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Protalix Biotherapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,236 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Protalix Biotherapeutics worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Protalix Biotherapeutics

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers Elelyso, a plant cell expressed recombinant glucocerebrosidase enzyme for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

