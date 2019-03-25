ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $50.16, but opened at $44.79. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $44.74, with a volume of 1111072 shares.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $771,000. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,078,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 155.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 316,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,644,000 after purchasing an additional 192,546 shares during the period.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/proshares-ultra-vix-short-term-futures-etf-uvxy-shares-gap-up-to-44-79.html.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:UVXY)

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.