ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY) Shares Gap Up to $44.79

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $50.16, but opened at $44.79. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $44.74, with a volume of 1111072 shares.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $771,000. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,078,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 155.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 316,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,644,000 after purchasing an additional 192,546 shares during the period.
ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:UVXY)
ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.
