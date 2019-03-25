ProShares Short Russell2000 (RWM) Stake Lessened by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) by 62.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,861 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 131,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 52,916 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $498,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,860,000 after acquiring an additional 280,036 shares during the period.

Shares of RWM stock opened at $41.62 on Monday. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 12 month low of $36.82 and a 12 month high of $49.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.1066 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Company Profile

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

