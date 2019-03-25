Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) Position Boosted by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,327 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,782 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.08% of Proofpoint worth $3,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

In other news, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total transaction of $118,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,528.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Darren Lee sold 8,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.43, for a total transaction of $918,987.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,452.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,282 shares of company stock valued at $4,537,419. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFPT stock opened at $117.99 on Monday. Proofpoint Inc has a 1 year low of $75.92 and a 1 year high of $130.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -102.60 and a beta of 1.83.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.15. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PFPT shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.26.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/proofpoint-inc-pfpt-position-boosted-by-segall-bryant-hamill-llc.html.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.