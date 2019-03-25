Progressive Corp (PGR) Stake Increased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,057,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 448,689 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $124,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4,886.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,709,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,515,013 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Progressive by 493.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,228,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683,854 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,511,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $604,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,800 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,334,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $165,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Progressive by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,168,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $438,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,348 shares in the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,500 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $182,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $871,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 371,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,012,359.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,048 shares of company stock worth $8,073,519 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Progressive from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $69.00 price objective on Progressive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. B. Riley upgraded Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.96. 24,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,066,630. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.78. Progressive Corp has a 52 week low of $56.71 and a 52 week high of $73.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 56.79%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Progressive Corp (PGR) Stake Increased by Millennium Management LLC” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/progressive-corp-pgr-stake-increased-by-millennium-management-llc.html.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.