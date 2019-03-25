Principia Biopharma Inc (PRNB) Holdings Reduced by RTW Investments LP

RTW Investments LP decreased its holdings in shares of Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 555,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,500 shares during the quarter. Principia Biopharma makes up 1.3% of RTW Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. RTW Investments LP’s holdings in Principia Biopharma were worth $14,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRNB. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Principia Biopharma by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Principia Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principia Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principia Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Principia Biopharma by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 230,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRNB traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.40. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,118. Principia Biopharma Inc has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $38.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.94 million and a P/E ratio of 58.28.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $26.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Principia Biopharma Inc will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PRNB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Principia Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Leerink Swann set a $42.00 target price on Principia Biopharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Principia Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Principia Biopharma Company Profile

Principia Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome.

