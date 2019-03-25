Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $37.69 Million Position in PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,896 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.63% of PRA Health Sciences worth $37,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 7,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

Shares of PRA Health Sciences stock opened at $104.28 on Monday. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a twelve month low of $79.20 and a twelve month high of $121.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12.

Several analysts recently commented on PRAH shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences to $120.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.22.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $37.69 Million Position in PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/principal-financial-group-inc-has-37-69-million-position-in-pra-health-sciences-inc-prah.html.

PRA Health Sciences Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.