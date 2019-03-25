Prime-XI (PXI) Hits Market Capitalization of $6,183.00

Prime-XI (CURRENCY:PXI) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Prime-XI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last week, Prime-XI has traded up 40% against the dollar. Prime-XI has a total market cap of $6,183.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Prime-XI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Prime-XI Coin Profile

Prime-XI (PXI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2014. Prime-XI’s total supply is 21,931,815 coins. Prime-XI’s official website is primexi.com . Prime-XI’s official Twitter account is @OfficialPXI and its Facebook page is accessible here

Prime-XI Coin Trading

Prime-XI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prime-XI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prime-XI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prime-XI using one of the exchanges listed above.

