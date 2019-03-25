Premier Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY)

Premier Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 8,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 6,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 17,886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on OXY. Cowen began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.56.

NYSE OXY traded down $0.67 on Monday, hitting $64.57. 28,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,959,767. The firm has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $56.83 and a 12 month high of $87.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.87% and a return on equity of 18.17%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.28%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/premier-asset-management-llc-grows-position-in-occidental-petroleum-co-oxy.html.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Gas, Chemical and Midstream & Marketing. The Oil & Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals and vinyls.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.