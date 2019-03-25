Premier Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Bank of Montreal (BMO)

Premier Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,544 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 149.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,058,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,321,000 after buying an additional 633,447 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 605,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,939,000 after buying an additional 11,662 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 199,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,480,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,117,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,194,000 after buying an additional 189,259 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,196,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,687,000 after buying an additional 583,957 shares during the period. 43.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BMO traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,599. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $62.79 and a 12 month high of $84.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.62. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.762 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.63%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Monday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.33.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/premier-asset-management-llc-decreases-holdings-in-bank-of-montreal-bmo.html.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.