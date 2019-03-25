Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (APTS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) will report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.35. Preferred Apartment Communities reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Preferred Apartment Communities.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Preferred Apartment Communities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Preferred Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. 59.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:APTS opened at $15.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Preferred Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $18.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.76%.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS), or the Company, is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to acquire and operate multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. As part of our business strategy, we may enter into forward purchase contracts or purchase options for to-be-built multifamily communities and we may make real estate related loans, provide deposit arrangements or provide performance assurances, as may be necessary or appropriate, in connection with the development of multifamily communities and other properties.

