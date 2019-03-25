PQ Group Holdings Inc (PQG) Director Jonny Ginns Acquires 13,112 Shares

PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) Director Jonny Ginns bought 13,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $199,958.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

PQG stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.97. 95,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,576. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. PQ Group Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $18.69.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.71 million. PQ Group had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PQ Group Holdings Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PQG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in PQ Group by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of PQ Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of PQ Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 294.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

