Portland General Electric (POR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $57.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

Separately, Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Portland General Electric currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.57.

POR opened at $51.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.81. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $39.09 and a 1-year high of $52.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.26.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.95 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 8.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 61.18%.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,700 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $134,190.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,501.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,758,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,055 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $55,862,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 142.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,392,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,525,000 after acquiring an additional 818,425 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 244.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 800,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,494,000 after acquiring an additional 567,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $21,779,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

