Porter Bancorp (PBIB) vs. FCB Financial (FCB) Financial Review

Porter Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIB) and FCB Financial (NYSE:FCB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.0% of Porter Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of FCB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of Porter Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of FCB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Porter Bancorp and FCB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Porter Bancorp N/A N/A N/A FCB Financial 29.45% 13.02% 1.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Porter Bancorp and FCB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Porter Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A FCB Financial 0 3 2 0 2.40

FCB Financial has a consensus price target of $53.25, suggesting a potential upside of 58.58%. Given FCB Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FCB Financial is more favorable than Porter Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Porter Bancorp and FCB Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Porter Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FCB Financial $409.12 million 3.84 $125.19 million $3.28 10.24

FCB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Porter Bancorp.

Summary

FCB Financial beats Porter Bancorp on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Porter Bancorp

Porter Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc. that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates. It also provides commercial loans for equipment purchases, working capital, and other financing needs of business enterprises; and commercial real estate loans that include loans on properties occupied by borrowers and tenants, as well as construction and development loans secured by land under development, or homes and commercial buildings under construction. In addition, the company offers residential real estate loans; consumer loans; agriculture loans secured by livestock, crops, and equipment; and other loans, including loans to municipalities, loans secured by stock, and overdrafts. Further, it provides drive-through banking facilities, automatic teller machines, personalized checks, credit and debit cards, electronic funds transfers through ACH services, domestic and foreign wire transfers, and loan and deposit sweep accounts; and night depository, Internet and mobile banking, treasury management, remote deposit, cash management, and vault services. The company primarily serves small to medium-sized businesses, and business owners and employees, as well as other executives and professionals. It operates 15 banking offices in 12 counties in Kentucky. Porter Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

About FCB Financial

FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Florida Community Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, large businesses, and other local organizations and entities in south and central Florida. The company offers various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; checking products; and money market accounts and IRAs. It also offers consumer loans, such as personal and auto loans, recreational loans, and home improvement/second mortgage loans. In addition, the company provides commercial credit products, such as lines of credit to finance working capital and trade activities; loans for owner occupied real estate financing; equipment financing; acquisition financing; construction financing, mini-permanent and permanent financing, acquisition and development lending, land financing, and bridge lending services to commercial real estate clients; and specialty financing services to owners and operators in the areas of aviation and marine lending, as well as participates in club lending structures. Further, it offers syndicated loans; credit cards and purchasing cards; and derivative products, such as interest rate swaps; treasury products; securities brokerage services, investment advice, and investment recommendations; and online and mobile banking, safe deposit boxes, and payment services. As of December 31, 2017, FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. operated through a network of 46 banking centers in Florida. The company was formerly known as Bond Street Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. in June 2014. FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Weston, Florida.

