Polen Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Mastercard Inc (MA)

Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,513,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 704,133 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 3.1% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $474,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Mastercard by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Motco lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.80.

MA stock opened at $230.76 on Monday. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $167.94 and a 12 month high of $237.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. Mastercard had a net margin of 39.19% and a return on equity of 122.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.34%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 4th that permits the company to buyback $6.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total transaction of $4,044,273.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,457,234.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Timothy H. Murphy sold 60,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.31, for a total transaction of $13,917,172.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 46,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,670,492.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/polen-capital-management-llc-increases-position-in-mastercard-inc-ma.html.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.