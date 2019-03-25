Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 992 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Alphabet by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Alphabet by 471.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 40 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 440.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in Alphabet by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 90 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in Alphabet by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 95 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GOOG. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,380.00 target price (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,250.00 to $1,355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,327.66.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,023.13, for a total transaction of $10,231,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,874.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,200.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80 shares in the company, valued at $96,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,437 shares of company stock worth $27,931,021. Insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $1,205.50 on Monday. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $970.11 and a 1-year high of $1,273.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $12.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.86 by $1.91. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 47.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

