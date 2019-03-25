PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) Holdings Lifted by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 16,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Macquarie lowered PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Barclays cut their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $154.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.45.

NYSE:PNC opened at $119.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $108.45 and a 52-week high of $154.58.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 11.23%. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.69 per share, with a total value of $62,845.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 12,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $1,514,222.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,537,197.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) Holdings Lifted by AE Wealth Management LLC” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/pnc-financial-services-group-inc-pnc-holdings-lifted-by-ae-wealth-management-llc.html.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.