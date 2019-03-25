PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 2,010 Shares of DNB Financial Corp (DNBF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in DNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:DNBF) by 62.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of DNB Financial worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of DNB Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DNB Financial in the third quarter worth about $947,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DNB Financial by 13.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares during the period. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded DNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th.

NASDAQ:DNBF opened at $37.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. DNB Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $25.84 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $161.85 million, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.95.

DNB Financial (NASDAQ:DNBF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 million. DNB Financial had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 20.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DNB Financial Corp will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. DNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.29%.

About DNB Financial

DNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for DNB First, National Association that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers deposit products, including money market, savings, demand, and NOW accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, including IRAs and brokered deposits.

