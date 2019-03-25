PlatinumBAR (XPTX) Price Reaches $0.0319 on Top Exchanges

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 25th. PlatinumBAR has a market capitalization of $69,008.00 and approximately $72.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PlatinumBAR has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. One PlatinumBAR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0319 or 0.00000795 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PlatinumBAR alerts:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded 98.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PlatinumBAR Profile

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx . The official website for PlatinumBAR is platinumbar.io

PlatinumBAR Coin Trading

PlatinumBAR can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatinumBAR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlatinumBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlatinumBAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlatinumBAR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.