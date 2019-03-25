Pirl Price Hits $0.0284 on Exchanges (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. In the last seven days, Pirl has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. Pirl has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $52,763.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirl coin can now be purchased for $0.0284 or 0.00000718 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00006203 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000090 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

PIRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 40,457,860 coins. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pirl is pirl.io

Buying and Selling Pirl

Pirl can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

